Crude Oil Still Stuck Below $54 Despite OPEC Cuts




13.02.17 14:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures slipped Monday morning even as OPEC confirmed its compliance with oil production quotas.


OPEC said production dropped nearly 900,000 barrels a day in January, in line with recent estimates from the IEA and others.


Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from the cuts, however, and are pumping at a furious pace in order to fund their oil sector.


Meanwhile, data from Baker Hughes Friday revealed that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 8 to 591 rigs last week.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 39 cents at $53.69 a barrel, having bounced back and forth around this level for the past month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



