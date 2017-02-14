Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Still Near $53 Ahead Of Inventories




14.02.17 20:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Tuesday ahead of U.

S. inventory data.


The American Petroleum Institute will release industry figures this afternoon, while the EIA offers government data tomorrow morning.


Inventories have been surging of late, and are expected to rise further.


U.S. oil production is projected to rise by 80,000 barrels a day in March at 4.873 million barrels per day, the EIA said yesterday.


Domestic drilling has preserved a global supply glut keeping oil below $55 a barrel.


March WTI oil gained 27 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $53.20/bbl today.


Earlier this week, an IEA report said OPEC acheived "record compliance" of 90 percent with an output cut deal struck late last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


