Crude Oil Still Bouncing Around $53




14.02.17 15:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Tuesday morning ahead of U.

S. inventories data.


March crude oil was up 32 cents at $53.25 a barrel, having bounced around the $53 mark for the past month.


The U.S. rig count has surged in 2017, offsetting OPEC's supply cuts.


Primarily reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.


The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



