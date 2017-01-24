Crude Oil Steady Near $53 Ahead Of Inventories

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Tuesday as traders await further clues about the pace of U.



S. production.

The American Petroleum Institute reports weekly inventories this afternoon, followed tomorrow by the Energy Information Administration.

The EIA last week reported a large build in U.S. stockpiles.

At the same time, Baker Hughes said U.S. rig counts rose sharply, a sign that production is ramping up in 2017.

OPEC, on the other hand, says it is cutting production, leaving oil prices in limbo.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 10 cents at $52.85 a barrel.

