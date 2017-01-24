Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Steady Near $53 Ahead Of Inventories




24.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Tuesday as traders await further clues about the pace of U.

S. production.


The American Petroleum Institute reports weekly inventories this afternoon, followed tomorrow by the Energy Information Administration.


The EIA last week reported a large build in U.S. stockpiles.


At the same time, Baker Hughes said U.S. rig counts rose sharply, a sign that production is ramping up in 2017.


OPEC, on the other hand, says it is cutting production, leaving oil prices in limbo.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 10 cents at $52.85 a barrel.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:02 , dpa-AFX
UK Supreme Court Rules Govt Must Get Parli [...]
15:01 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
14:57 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Gerichtsbeschluss: ADAC bleibt Ve [...]
14:55 , dpa-AFX
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited : Net [...]
14:50 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...