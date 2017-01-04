Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Steadies Above $52, OPEC Plans Already Frayed




04.01.17 15:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, taking back some of yesterday's losses ahead of U.

S. inventories data.


Traders will be paying attention to the American Petroleum Institute's weekly report this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration releases the government's data tomorrow morning.


Both reports are delayed one day due to the New Year's break.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 35 cents at $52.66 a barrel.


Oil prices have been volatile of late, touching 20-month highs at $55 before falling back sharply.


Reports have surfaced that Iraq is already accusing autonomous Kurdistan of breaking agreements to curb production.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



