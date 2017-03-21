Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Stable Near $48 Ahead Of Inventories




21.03.17 13:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Tuesday morning ahead of closely-watched U.

S. inventories data.


The American Petroleum Institute (API) report is due this afternoon at 4:30 pm ET, followed by the Energy Information Administration figures tomorrow morning.


Robust U.S. production saw inventories skyrocket to record highs this winter, but data revealed a surprise drop in stockpiles last week.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 30 cents at $48.52 a barrel, edging up from near its lowest in 2017.


Reports say OPEC is determined to re-balance oil markets by extending its supply quota plan beyond the first half of the year.


New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at two events today.


Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak on the U.S. economy in Washington, D.C., followed by Q&A at 12.00 pm ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:39 , dpa-AFX
Loonie Strengthens After Upbeat Canadian Re [...]
14:37 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
14:37 , dpa-AFX
Starbucks Offers Gluten-free And Vegan Mun [...]
14:34 , dpa-AFX
OTS: KfW / Gemeinsame Presseerklärung: Bu [...]
14:32 , dpa-AFX
Google To Change Ad Policy, Hire Staff
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...