Crude Oil Snaps Back On Surprise EIA Drawdown




15.03.17 20:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Wednesday as government data confirmed a surprising drop in U.

S. oil inventories.


Stockpiles dwindled slightly from record highs last week, the Energy Information Department said.


The International Energy Administration, meanwhile, says OPEC cuts should end the global supply glut in the first half of 2017.


"For those looking for a rebalancing of the oil market the message is that they should be patient, and hold their nerve," the IEA said in its monthly report.


The IEA acknowledged global inventories rose in January for the first time in six months due to soaring U.S. production, but they still predict a deficit of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half.


US crude settled at $48.86, up 2.4%, snapping a 7-session losing streak.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



