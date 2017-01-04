Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Snaps Back Despite OPEC Doubts




04.01.17 21:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices steadied Wednesday after big losses in previous session, as traders looked ahead to U.

S. inventories data.


The American Petroleum Institute's weekly report is out this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration official data is out tomorrow morning.


Feb. WTI oil settled at $53.26/bbl on Nymex, up 93 cents, or 1.8%.


Prices fell yesterday amid reports that top OPEC members were pumping oil at a furious pace ahead of planned output cuts.


Reports also surfaced that Iraq is already accusing OPEC partner Kurdistan of breaking agreements to curb production in January.


Because of this, analysts say it may take even longer to chip away at the oil supply glut that has weighed on energy prices.


Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve hinted further rate hikes may come faster then expected.


The pace of further interest rate hikes may speed up if the jobs market continues to improve, according to the minutes of the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:09 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Fed-Mitglieder: Fiskalpolitik [...]
21:43 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen reagieren kaum auf Fed-Protokoll
21:34 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat For Second Straig [...]
21:24 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2/Fed-Mitglieder: Fiskalpolitik könnte [...]
21:13 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Snaps Back Despite OPEC Doubts
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...