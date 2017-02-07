Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Slips To 3-Week Low Ahead Of Inventories




07.02.17 21:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday amid signs that robust U.

S. shale production will help offset OPEC's supply cuts.


The American Petroleum Institute releases its report on U.S. oil stockpiles this afternoon. The Energy Information Administration follows with official numbers Wednesday morning.


U.S. supplies have been building in 2017 amid increased production and subdued demand.


On the other hand, ten OPEC members have achieved 91 percent of their required cuts in January, according to the S&P Global Platts survey.


A stable dollar also weighed on oil prices.


Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker that March "is on the table" for an interest rate increase if job market momentum holds up.


WTI light sweet crude oil for March was down 84 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $52.17/bbl, the lowest since January 19.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:28 , dpa-AFX
The Walt Disney Co Q1 Earnings Retreat 9%
22:22 , dpa-AFX
NetGear Inc. Reveals 9% Increase In Q4 Earn [...]
22:19 , dpa-AFX
Gilead Sciences Inc. Bottom Line Falls 27% In [...]
22:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Fronten bei IWF-Beteiligung für Gr [...]
21:57 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP: Aufsichtsrat will Hauptstadtf [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...