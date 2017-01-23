Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Slips Below $53




23.01.17 14:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Monday morning, unable to hold Friday's gains amid speculation that U.

S. production will surge in 2017.


U.S. energy companies last week added the most oil rigs in nearly four years, Baker Hughes said Friday afternoon.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 62 cents at $52.57 a barrel, stuck in a tight range between $50 and $55 for the past few weeks.


