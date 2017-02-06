Crude Oil Slides Despite U.S.-Iran Tensions

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Monday, trimming last weeks gains while holding in a stubborn trading range.





Prices have moved between $50 and $55 for the past few months as rising U.S. production offset OPEC's supply quotas.

On Friday, Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count jumped for the 13th week in 14. Drillers added 17 rigs to 583, the most since October 2015.

Oil fell today despite a weaker dollar, as traders become nervous about the outlook for demand.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran also failed to give oil a lift.

In retaliation for a recent ballistic missile test, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed a new wave of sanctions against Iran.

President Donald Trump ramped up the saber-rattling, tweeting he would not be as kind to Iran as his predecessor.

"Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people," replied its foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. "We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense."

