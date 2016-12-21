Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Slides As Inventories Jump




21.12.16 22:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were fell Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected build in US oil inventories.


Crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said.


The EIA's data has been in contrast to industry figures from the American Petroleum Institute for two weeks in a row. Yesterday, the API reported a significant drawdown in oil stocks.


West Texas Intermediate crude-oil futures for delivery in February fell 81 cents, or 1.5%, at $52.49 a barrel.


On the other hand, natural gas futures jumped the most in a year on expectations for a frigid U.S. winter.


