Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Slides As Dollar Finds Footing, OPEC Ramps Down Slightly




18.01.17 14:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Wednesday morning as the dollar recovered versus other majors, denting commodities priced in the greenback.


Also, OPEC oil production fell in December but remained exceedingly high ahead of January's coordinated output quotas, according to figures released today.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, excluding outgoing Indonesia, pumped 33.085 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, down from a 7-year high of 221,000 bpd from November, OPEC said in a monthly report.


OPEC expects Russia production to drop significantly in compliance with a recent deal, helping to offset U.S. and Canadian increases.


The American Petroleum Institute is out with its weekly report on U.S. inventories today.


Meanwhile, WTI light sweet crude oil for February was down 1 dollar at $51.45 a barrel.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Bezahlt.de / Berliner Fintech Bezahlt.de [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFX
FAA Fines $200,000 For Illegal Drones Over [...]
15:53 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Strengthens On Improving U.S. Consume [...]
15:50 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Industrial Production Climbs 0.8% Amid R [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...