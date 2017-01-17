Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Rises To $53




17.01.17 14:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Tuesday morning amid signs that OPEC members are complying with output quotas.


A Saudi oil minister told reporters that output cuts will re-balance the energy markets in the first half of 2017.


Saudi Arabia said last Wednesday that its production is the lowest it's been in two years, while Iran and Kuwait have also made cuts.


However, crude oil prices have been locked in a range between $50 and $55 a barrel, as U.S. producers are ramping up production.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 1.3 percent to $53 a barrel this morning.


On the economic front, the Federal Reserve of New York's Empire State Manufacturing survey for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for a consensus of 8, down from 9 last month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



