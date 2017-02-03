Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Rises On U.S.-Iran Tensions; Rig Count Jumps Again




03.02.17 20:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Friday morning amid mounting tensions between the U.

S. and Iran.


Traders also considered the tug of war between OPEC and non-OPEC nations regarding the global supply glut.


March U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled 29 cents higher at $53.83 a barrel. The contract was up about 1 percent for the week.


In retaliation for a recent ballistic missile test, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed a new wave of sanctions against Iran.


President Donald Trump indicated he would not be as kind to Iran as his predecessor.


"Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!" Trump said in a post on Twitter early Friday.


Meanwhile, U.S. energy companies continued to ramp up production.


Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count jumped for the 13th week in 14. Drillers added 17 rigs to 583, the most since October 2015.


In economic news, the U.S. generated 227,000 new jobs in January to mark the biggest gain in four months, the Labor Department said this morning. The unemployment rate rose to 4.8% as more Americans were looking for work.


Hourly wages rose 0.1% to $26 an hour. Over the past 12 months wages have climbed 2.5%, a solid increase after years of stagnant wages.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:15 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Die EU will sich zusammenraufen
21:03 , dpa-AFX
Trump Begins Effort To Eliminate Financial Re [...]
21:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Westfalen-Blatt / Westfalen-Blatt: zu Ne [...]
20:55 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Rises On U.S.-Iran Tensions; Rig Co [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Bondpri [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...