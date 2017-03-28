Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Rises On Libya Interruptions, OPEC Plan




28.03.17 21:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Tuesday amid word that Libya has halted the pipeline from its biggest field.

The OPEC member will see output down 252,000 bpd due to armed protests.


Meanwhile, OPEC is expected to extend its supply quota plan with Russia through 2017 in hopes of ending the global supply glut.


U.S. production has been soaring, driving oil prices to their lowest of the year.


Today, however, traders bought up oil futures on hopes the market will soon re-balance. Rebounding stocks also gave prices a lift.


May WTI oil gains 64 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $48.37/bbl, the highest in a week.


The American Petroleum Institute is out with its inventories data this afternoon, followed tomorrow by official word from the Energy Information Administration.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:34 , dpa-AFX
EU bedauert neue Klimapolitik der USA
21:31 , dpa-AFX
Trump weicht Klimaschutzbestimmungen auf
21:29 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen: Ins Minus gedreht wegen guter V [...]
21:11 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Rises On Libya Interruptions, OPEC [...]
20:39 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Entpolit [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...