Crude Oil Rises Near $54

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Tuesday, and are set to end 2016 at the highest level of the year.





Nymex oil futures were 1.7% higher at $53.90 a barrel today.

Activity in the oil market was light, as many traders remained in holiday mode between Christmas and New Years.

Analysts say the recent rise in oil prices is due to OPEC's vow to curb oil supplies along with Russia next year.

While U.S. companies are ramping up production, quotas from OPEC are likely to alleviate the global supply glut.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM