Crude Oil Rises Despite Swollen U.S. Inventories

01.03.17 14:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning, even as an industry report signaled U.

S. stockpiles continued to soar.


The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 2.502 million barrels in United States crude inventories. If the Energy Information Administration reports likewise, oil inventories would extend record highs.


Still, oil prices have been holding near $54 a barrel on reports indicating OPEC compliance with its supply quota deal announced late in 2016.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 15 cents at $54.15 a barrel.


Personal Income and Outlays for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the last month.


Consumer spending is expected to be up 0.3 percent, compared to growth of 0.5 percent in the prior month.


