Crude Oil Rises As U.S. Inventories Dwindle

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose for a second day Thursday, after government data confirmed a big drop in US oil stockpiles.





The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles declined by 7.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 30. Gasoline supplies rose 8.3 million barrels.

Feb. oil climbed 50 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $53.76/bbl.

Traders will be looking for clues that OPEC members are cutting production to start the new year, as agreed to back in November.

Iraq is claiming its autonomous Kurdish region is breaking the deal by pumping more than their quota.

In a key prelude to Friday's official jobs report, payroll company ADP reported weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

A separate report from the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing that service sector activity maintained its rate of growth in December.

