Crude Oil Rises Ahead Of EIA Inventories

05.01.17 14:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher for a second day Thursday, after industry data showed a significant drop in US oil inventories.


Crude inventories fell 7.43M barrels last week, according to the API. That's the biggest drop in four months.


The Energy Information Administration comes out with its oil inventories report later this morning.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 38 cents to $53.65 a barrel.


Iraq said has cut crude production by some 200,000 barrels per day in keeping with OPEC's quota agreement with Russia. The move is intended to eat away at the massive oil supply glut that has weighed on oil prices.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



