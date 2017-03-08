Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Retreats As API Reports Another Inventories Build




08.03.17 14:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Wednesday morning amid signs that U.

S. storage facilities are overrun with surplus oil.


Adding to record inventories, U.S. crude stocks rose by a more-than-forecast 11.6 million barrels last week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute, said yesterday.


The Energy Information Administration is out with its own numbers this morning.


The jaw dropping domestic surplus has offset historic supply quotas from OPEC and Russia.


Yesterday, OPEC Minister Mohamed Barkindo said January output cut compliance numbers are "very, very encouraging."


The commitment among output cut pact countries "remains high," Barkindo says.


Still, WTI crude oil for April is down 57 cents at $52.56 an ounce, near the lower end of a stubbon trading range.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:29 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Man [...]
15:24 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Fourth Quarter Labor Productivity Growth [...]
15:22 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:20 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Handwerk kämpft mit Lehrlingsschw [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.03 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...