Crude Oil Retreats As API Reports Another Inventories Build

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Wednesday morning amid signs that U.



S. storage facilities are overrun with surplus oil.

Adding to record inventories, U.S. crude stocks rose by a more-than-forecast 11.6 million barrels last week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute, said yesterday.

The Energy Information Administration is out with its own numbers this morning.

The jaw dropping domestic surplus has offset historic supply quotas from OPEC and Russia.

Yesterday, OPEC Minister Mohamed Barkindo said January output cut compliance numbers are "very, very encouraging."

The commitment among output cut pact countries "remains high," Barkindo says.

Still, WTI crude oil for April is down 57 cents at $52.56 an ounce, near the lower end of a stubbon trading range.

