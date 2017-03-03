Crude Oil Rebounds Despite Rising Rig Count

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Friday, snapping back from mid-week losses despite data showing the U.



S. oil rig count jumped to the highest in 17 months.

Baker Hughes said the active oil-rig count was up 7 to 609, having risen 16 of the past 17 weeks.

Still, a weaker dollar and reports of OPEC supply quota compliance helped drive oil prices from their lowest in about a month.

April WTI oil ended at $53.33/bbl, up 72 cents, or 1.4%. WTI oil futures finished the week down 1.2%, but remains in the middle of a narrow trading range.

The day's big news came from the Federal Reserve, as Fed Chair Janet Yellen and a number of colleagues signaled they are ready to raise interest rates.

In a clear sign of confidence in the economy, Yellen said "Waiting too long to scale back some of our support could potentially require us to raise rates rapidly sometime down the road, which in turn could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession."

