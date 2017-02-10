Crude Oil Rebounds As IEA Lifts Demand View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose sharply Friday, ending a topsy turvy week on the rebound amid hopes the global supply glut is dwindling.





While U.S. production is surging, most OPEC members have complied with their output quotas, according to the International Energy Agency.

The IEA also upgraded its forecast for 2017 demand growth to 1.4 million barrels a day, from 1.3 million barrels projected in its January report.

Later, Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count rose 8 to 591 rigs this week. Drillers have been added rigs at a furious pace this winter.

March West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $53.86 a barrel. Prices were little changed compared to a week ago.

