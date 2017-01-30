Crude Oil Range-bound Near $53

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Monday, holding in a narrow range despite a report by Petro-Logistics SA shows that global oil supplies are falling.





On the other hand, U.S. stockpiles have been building up as domestic producers are putting dozens of rigs back to work.

March WTI oil fell 54 cents, or 1%, to settle at $52.63/bbl.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing that personal income increased by slightly less than expected in the month of December.

The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent.

The Commerce Department also said personal spending climbed by 0.5 percent in December after rising by 0.2 percent in the previous month. The increase in spending matched economist estimates.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in the month of December.

