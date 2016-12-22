Crude Oil Rally Peters Out, But Nat Gas Spikes As U.S. Shivers

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.12.16 15:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Thursday morning amid lingering doubts about OPEC's commitment to curb supplies next year.


Oil rallied toward $55 a barrel on OPEC's vow earlier this month, but has been unable to rise any further due to rumblings that member states are not fully on board with the Saudi-inspired plan.


A stronger dollar has also weighed on oil prices.


WTI light sweet crude for February was down 15 cents at $52.35 a barrel. However, natural gas futures have jumped the most in a year on expectations for a frigid U.S. winter.


In the corporate sphere, Petroleo Brasileiro SA has agreed with France's Total SA to sell $2.2-billion (£1.7 billion) worth of assets.


Traders are weighing a flurry of mixed U.S. economic news. U.S. GDP growth was revised up to 3.5% rate in the third quarter, a better than expected result.


However, looking at figures from November, weaker factory production dented Chicago Fed's national economic activity index, while U.S. durable goods orders fell for first time in five months in November.


And initial jobless claims jumped by 21,000 to a six-month high.


