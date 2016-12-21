Crude Oil In Rally Mode Ahead Of EIA Inventories

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Wednesday morning, extending a late-year rally after industry data showed a large drawdown in U.



S. oil inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute said stockpiles dropped 4.2 million barrels, while the Energy Information Administration releases the government's data in a few hours.

Oil prices have jumped to yearly highs of late, boosted by OPEC's promise to cut production along with Russia. However, signs that U.S. and Canadian production are picking up have prevented even bigger gains.

A strong U.S. dollar also weighs. The buck has soared to its highest in 13 years, denting commodities.

WTI light sweet oil for Feb was up 23 cents at $53.55 a barrel.

