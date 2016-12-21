Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil In Rally Mode Ahead Of EIA Inventories




21.12.16 14:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Wednesday morning, extending a late-year rally after industry data showed a large drawdown in U.

S. oil inventories.


The American Petroleum Institute said stockpiles dropped 4.2 million barrels, while the Energy Information Administration releases the government's data in a few hours.


Oil prices have jumped to yearly highs of late, boosted by OPEC's promise to cut production along with Russia. However, signs that U.S. and Canadian production are picking up have prevented even bigger gains.


A strong U.S. dollar also weighs. The buck has soared to its highest in 13 years, denting commodities.


WTI light sweet oil for Feb was up 23 cents at $53.55 a barrel.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:12 , dpa-AFX
Trump Picks RNC's Sean Spicer As White Ho [...]
20:56 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Edges Up Near $53 On Demand Ou [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Missglü [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
Heitkamp "Likely" To Remain In The Senate
20:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...