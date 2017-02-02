Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Rally Fizzles Despite Saudi Price Increase, Sabre Rattling




02.02.17 20:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, even as Saudi Arabia hiked the price it will sell crude oil to Asia more than expected.


Bloomberg reports that state-owned Aramco boosted its official pricing for Arab Light crude to Asia by 30 cents to 15 cents a barrel more than the regional benchmark.


The Saudis want to increase revenues as they comply will supply cuts they agreed to in a deal between OPEC and Russia.


Meanwhile, White House National Security Advisor Mike Flynn called Iran a "destabilizing influence" in the Middle East and said the U.S. was "officially putting Iran on notice" over its ballistic missile test launch.


Still, March WTI oil fell 34 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $53.54/bbl. Prices have been bouncing around $53 despite OPEC's supply cuts, as U.S. producers are picking up the slack.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:40 , dpa-AFX
Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%
22:37 , dpa-AFX
Kimco Realty Corp. Reports 5% Advance In Q [...]
22:33 , dpa-AFX
DeVry Education Group Inc. Profit Rises 24% [...]
22:31 , dpa-AFX
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises 18%
22:29 , dpa-AFX
Visa Inc. Profit Rises 7% In Q1
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...