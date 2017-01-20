Crude Oil Rallies As U.S. Rig Count Soars

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Friday for a small weekly gain, despite further signs that U.



S. production will skyrocket.

U.S. energy companies this week added the most oil rigs since 2013, as big oil looks to take advantage of plus-$50 oil prices. Baker Hughes reported the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil jumped higher by 29 to 551 rigs this week.

Analysts say US and Canadian production may prevent OPEC quotas from ending a global supply glut that forced oil below $30 in 2015.

Yesterday, the Energy Information Administration reported a build of 2.3 million barrels for the week to January 13, to a total of 485.5 million barrels.

Feb. WTI oil gained $1.05, or 2%, to settle at $52.42/bbl. Crude oil was up 0.1 percent for the week.

In economic news, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said he expects three interest rate increases in 2017 if the economy stays on track.

"I see three modest hikes as appropriate for the coming year, assuming the economy stays on track," Harker told the New Jersey Bankers Association. "The economy is displaying considerable strength."

