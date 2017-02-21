Crude Oil Nudges Near $55 On OPEC Compliance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Tuesday as a top OPEC minister discussed the cartel's supply quota agreement.





"We are going to go for much higher levels of compliance because of the very high level of stocks that we have brought over with us from 2016," Mohammad Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, said in a Bloomberg television interview in London. "Anything less than 100 percent is not satisfactory" and OPEC expects to achieve that level "in due course."

Crude-oil prices for April finished up 55 cents, or 1%, at $54.33 a barrel.

