Crude Oil Nudges Higher Despite Huge U.S. Inventories Build

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Wednesday, even as U.



S. stockpiles continued to rise at a breakneck pace last week.

While U.S. storage facilities are brimming, reports said OPEC and Russia are following through on production cuts that will eat away at the global supply glut.

The Energy Information Administration reported today that U.S. inventories surged up 6.5 million barrels last week, almost double the expected increase.

U.S. and Canadian producers are adding rigs almost ever week, acoording to Baker Hughes.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 58 cents at $53.49 a barrel, having jumped around $53 for the past few weeks.

