Crude Oil Lower Despite OPEC Supply Cuts

07.02.17 14:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday morning ahead of data that may show U.

S. inventories continued to rise last week.


The American Petroleum Institute releases its report on U.S. oil stockpiles this afternoon. The Energy Information Administration follows with official numbers Wednesday morning.


U.S. supplies have been building in 2017 amid increased production and subdued demand.


Meanwhile, saber-rattling between the U.S. and Iran has done little to increase oil prices.


Nor have OPEC production cuts, as U.S. energy companies are seen picking up the slack.


Ten OPEC members have achieved 91 percent of their required cuts in January, according to the S&P Global Platts survey.


WTI light sweet oil for March was down 29 cents at $52.72 a barrel, having bounced around $53 in the New Year.


The day's economic calendar remains light, with reports on trade deficit and job openings slated for release later in the day.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



