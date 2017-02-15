Crude Oil Lower After API Reports Another Massive Build

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.02.17 14:32
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Wednesday morning ahead of government data that may show U.

S. oil inventories at a record high.


The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET.


In the previous week, the crude oil inventories were up 13.8 million barrels, although gasoline stockpiles fell 900,000 barrels.


A key prelude to the EIA data was released last night.


U.S. crude oil inventories increased yet again, this time by a whopping 9.94 million barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory report published on Tuesday.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 30 cents at $52.88 a barrel ahead of a deluge of economic data.


Consumer prices and retail sales for January are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with the Empire state index for February.


Economists are looking for CPI growth of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the prior month. CPI less food and energy is expected to grow 0.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



