Crude Oil Levels Off Near $53, Rig Count On Tap

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Friday morning, unable to sustain any direction amid speculation U.



S. supplies will continue to rise.

With American companies adding rigs at a strong pace, stockpiles have jumped sharply at U.S. storage facilities.

That's helping to offset OPEC and Russia's supply cuts.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count, that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 1036, while U.S. rig count reached 694.

WTI light sweet crude oil was down 36 cents at $53.43 a barrel this morning.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's durable goods orders data for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new order growth of 2.6 percent, while it reported a decline of 4.6 percent last year.

The Commerce Department's gross domestic product figures will be out at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for real GDP is a growth of 2.2 percent, while it was 3.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Data for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.2, slightly up from 98.1 last year.

