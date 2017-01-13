Crude Oil Levels Off Near $52, Exxon Makes Discovery

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Friday morning, unable to sustain a two-day rally inspired by OPEC's supply cuts.





While a number of OPEC nations, particularly Saudi Arabia, have complied with November's agreement with Russia to curb supplies, analysts say non-OPEC nations like the U.S. and Canada are ramping up output.

U.S. rig counts have been on the rise of ten weeks running. Baker Hughes releases its latest rig count report this afternoon.

ExxonMobil said on Thursday that it had found more oil near its Liza field in Guyana, South America.

"While further appraisal is required, we believe that the resources recently discovered are significant and will be accretive to the more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent already confirmed at the Liza discovery," said John Hess, Exxon's partner in the project.

In the meantime, WTI light sweet crude oil was down 35 cents at $52.66 a barrel.

