Crude Oil Jumps To $55
03.01.17 14:53
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged Tuesday to start the New Year, as the deal between Russia and OPEC to curb supplies kicked in.
OPEC expects to balance the oil market in the first half of 2017, helping oil prices steady above $55 a barrel.
However, U.S. and Canadian producers will pick up some of the slack, putting a cap on oil's advance.
WTI light sweet crude oil for Feb was up $1.29 at $55.01 a barrel, the highest in more than a year.
