Crude Oil Jumps Near $55 After Small Build In Inventories

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures rose Thursday after the U.



S. Energy Information Agency reported a 600,000-barrel build in domestic crude oil inventories.

The build was smaller than expected by analysts.

The EIA data follows yesterday's figures from the American Petroleum Institute showing inventories dropped by 884,000 barrels during the week ended Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, OPEC head minister Mohammed Barkindo says the cartel expects 100% compliance with its supply quota plan.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery rose 86 cents, or 1.6%, to close at $54.45 a barrel.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended February 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.

