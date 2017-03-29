Crude Oil Jumps Back Near $50 As Gasoline Inventories Fall

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied to 3-week highs Wednesday after data showed a smaller than expected build in U.



S. crude oil inventories.

Adding to a record surplus, the EIA reported crude oil stockpiles rose 900,000 barrels last week. At the same time, gasoline inventories continued to fall, dropping another 3.7 million barrels in a sign of impending demand for crude oil in the coming weeks.

Supply interruptions from Libya, and OPEC's plan to re-balance markets with output quotas also helped oil prices rise from yearly lows.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1.14, or 2.4%, to settle at $49.51/bbl.

In Europe, the EU confirmed it received a letter from the UK triggering Brexit's Article 50. Speaking in the House of Commons, UK PM Theresa May said, "This is a historic moment, and there's no turning back."

