Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Jumps Above $53 As OPEC Turns Off Spigot




12.01.17 21:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied for a second day amid hopes for increased Chinese demand in the new year.


Reports showing OPEC production fell sharply in December also gave oil prices a lift.


OPEC has promised output quotas that will eat away at the global supply glut in 2017. Most OPEC producers, notably Saudi Arabia, are respecting the arrangement.


OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo of Nigeria expressed hopes that Russia will also follow through on planned output quotas.


"I remain very confident with what I have seen in the last several months," Barkindo said at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi. "The level of commitment from both sides ... is unparalleled."


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 76 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $53.01, taking back steep losses from earlier in the week.


In economic news, the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in the first week of 2017 rose by 10,000 to 247,000.


U.S. crude ended Thursday's session up 76 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $53.01 barrel.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:05 , dpa-AFX
ILO: Schlechte Jobsituation treibt mehr Mensche [...]
21:59 , dpa-AFX
Computer Hardware Stocks Climb Off Lows B [...]
21:31 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Pull Back Well Off Highs To Close [...]
21:23 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen: Gewinne - Trump-Pressekonferenz [...]
21:03 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Jumps Above $53 As OPEC Turns [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...