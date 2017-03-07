Crude Oil Isn't Budging Despite OPEC Rhetoric

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, even after OPEC Minister Mohamed Barkindo said January output cut compliance numbers are "very, very encouraging.



"

The commitment among output cut pact countries "remains high," Barkindo says.

OPEC and Russia late last year agreed to historic supply cuts in an effort to drive oil prices a bit higher.

Oil prices are stable but have not been able to sustain any push above $55 a barrel due to increased U.S. and Canadian production.

The American Petroleum Institute will release its stockpiles report this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration will be out tomorrow morning.

WTI light sweet crude oil for April was down 6 cents at $53.14 a barrel, holding in the middle of an exceptionally prolonged trading range between $50 and $55.

