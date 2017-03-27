Crude Oil Inches Lower

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Monday, extending recent losses on concerns about the lingering global supply glut.





WTI crude fell 24 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $47.73 a barrel.

OPEC and certain non-OPEC nations are looking to extend their six month supply quota agreement until the end of the year.

However, "OPEC's market intervention has not yet resulted in significant visible inventory drawdowns, and the financial markets have lost patience," investment bank Jefferies said in a research note.

