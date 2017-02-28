Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Inches Below $54 Ahead Of Inventories




28.02.17 14:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were slightly lower Tuesday morning ahead of US inventories data.


The American petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures this afternoon while the energy information administration is out with government numbers tomorrow morning.


US storage facilities are brimming with a record amount of oil as domestic producers have ramped up their output.


US light sweet crude is down $.15 at $53.89 a barrel. 


The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP data for the fourth quarter will be presented at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for a growth of 2.1 percent, compared to 1.9 percent growth last month.


The Census Bureau's international trade in goods advance report for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking a decline of $66 billion in balance, slightly better than a drop of $65 billion last month. Exports were up 3 percent last month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



