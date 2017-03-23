Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Holds Above $48




23.03.17 13:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were steady Thursday morning, as a big drop in U.

S. gasoline inventories suggested brimming crude oil stockpiles will dwindle in the coming weeks.


While crude oil inventories are at record highs, it is thought demand from crude oil will rise as domestics look to replenish gasoline supplies.


WTI light sweet crude oil for May was up 14 cents at $48.17 a barrel.


Prices steadied after touching yearly lows near $47 in the previous session.


Analysts say OPEC's supply quota plan will be extended beyond the first six months of 2017, as rising U.S. shale production has offset their cuts.


On the economic front, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to give opening remarks at a conference in Washington, D.C. at 8:45 a.m. Eastern.


