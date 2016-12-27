Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Holds $53 In Quiet Trade




27.12.16 14:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures crept higher Tuesday morning, preserving recent gains amid hopes OPEC and Russia will curb supplies early next year.


The U.S. and Canada may pick up some of the slack, but meaningful supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia will help oil prices steady near $55.


If not, the global supply glut will worsen in 2017 and prices could turn back toward $40, analysts say.


Crude oil for February was up 22 cents at $53.23 a barrel.


With little economic news on tap and many traders away from their desks before the New Year, markets are likely to settle into a lull this week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:31 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
16:23 , dpa-AFX
USA: Verbraucherstimmung erreicht höchsten S [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFX
ECB Says Monte Dei Paschi Needs EUR 8.8 [...]
16:12 , dpa-AFX
Lang-LKW dürfen ab Januar regulär in Deutsc [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFX
Cheetahs Sprinting Towards Edge Of Extinctio [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...