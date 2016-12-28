Crude Oil Hits Highest In 17 Months

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures jumped to their highest in 17 months Wednesday morning, ahead of U.



S. inventories data.

This afternoon, American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly crude oil inventory report. Analysts expect oil stockpiles to have dropped 1.5 million barrels from December 16-23, 2016.

The Energy Department is out with its figures tomorrow morning. The API and EIA data have conflicted in recent weeks.

Crude oil was up 8 cents at $53.96 a barrel, having jumped near $54.25 overnight.

This morning, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release a report on pending home sales in the month of November. Pending home sales are expected to climb by 0.5 percent.

