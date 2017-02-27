Erweiterte Funktionen

Crude Oil Flat On Quiet Dealing




27.02.17 20:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Monday, holding near yearly highs amid a tug of war on oil supplies between OPEC and the U.

S.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up $0.06 at $54.05/barrel.


OPEC is trying to end the global supply glut while U.S. producers are ramping up, leaving prices in a relatively tight trading range between $50-55 a barrel.


In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of January.


The report said durable goods orders jumped by 1.8 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in December. Economists had expected orders to climb by 1.7 percent.


Excluding a sharp increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.2 percent in January following a revised 0.9 percent advance in December. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.


A separate report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showed a steep drop in pending home sales in the month of January.


NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.8 percent to 106.4 in January after climbing by 0.8 percent to a revised 109.5 in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



