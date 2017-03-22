Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Extends Recent Losses, Goldman Sees Rampant Production




22.03.17 13:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil price continued to fall Wednesday morning ahead of expectations the government will again report record high U.

S. inventories for this time of year.


In a key prelude to this morning's Energy Information Administration report, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. inventories jumped 4.5 million barrels after a brief respite the week before.


Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analysts say OPEC will have a hard time getting its supply quota plan to re-balance the global market.


"Our database of the industry's new oil & gas developments shows that 2017-19 is likely to see the largest increase in mega projects production in history, as the record 2011-13 capex (capital expenditure) commitment yields fruit," the analysts said.


WTI light sweet crude for May was down 72 cents, or 1.49%, to $47.50 a barrel.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



