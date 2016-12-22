Crude Oil Edges Up Near $53 On Demand Outlook

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.12.16 20:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday, as strong U.

S. GDP inflated the demand outlook.


West Texas Intermediate oil for February settled 46 cents, or 0.9%, higher at $52.95/bbl.


U.S. GDP growth was revised up to 3.5% rate in the third quarter, a better than expected result.


Meanwhile, a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles was largely overlooked.


Crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



