Crude Oil Edges Up Near $53 On Demand Outlook
22.12.16 20:56
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday, as strong U.
S. GDP inflated the demand outlook.
West Texas Intermediate oil for February settled 46 cents, or 0.9%, higher at $52.95/bbl.
U.S. GDP growth was revised up to 3.5% rate in the third quarter, a better than expected result.
Meanwhile, a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles was largely overlooked.
Crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.
