Crude Oil Drops Below $53 As U.S. Production Seen Soaring




13.02.17 21:15
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Monday amid speculation that robust U.

S. production has offset OPEC's supply cuts.


Oil production from the largest U.S. shale fields is forecast to climb by 80,000 barrels a day to 4.873 million barrels a day in March from February, according to a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration released Monday.


On Friday, Baker Hughes said the active U.S. rig count jumped for the 13th week in 14.


March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 93 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $52.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



