Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Down 3% This Week As OPEC Doubts Linger




13.01.17 21:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Friday, posting a weekly decline amid lingering doubts that OPEC will curb supplies.


While Saudi Arabia is said to have implemented quotas, Libya and Iraq are among the OPEC members that are reportedly resisting the output reductions.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 64 cents, or 1.2%, to end at $52.37/bbl. Prices were down 3 percent for the biggest weekly decline in two months.


Data from Baker Hughes Friday revealed that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 7 to 522 rigs this week. The count had risen ten weeks in a row.


However, the number of gas rigs rose for a twelfth week in a row.


In economic news today, U.S. retail sales were up 0.6 percent in December.


Economists had expected retail sales to advance by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.


U.S. producer price growth came in line with economist estimates.


The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in December after climbing by 0.4 percent in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:10 , dpa-AFX
House Approves Resolution Setting Up Repeal [...]
21:55 , dpa-AFX
Netflix Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By [...]
21:32 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Modestly Lower But Well Of [...]
21:26 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen: Verluste - Recht gute Stimmung [...]
21:14 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Down 3% This Week As OPEC Do [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...