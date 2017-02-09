Crude Oil Back To $53, Stuck In Narrow Range

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.02.17 21:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures steadied Thursday after slipping to multi-week lows in the previous session.


March oil was up 66 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $53/bbl on Nymex.


The Energy Information Administration boosted its 2018 U.S. crude production forecast today.


Their Short Term Outlook report bumped its U.S. oil production forecast for 2018 up to 9.5 million barrels per day, up from last month's estimate of 9.3 million bpd.


Baker Hughes will release its U.S. oil rig count tomorrow afternoon. Drillers have been adding rigs 13 of 14 weeks.


The tug of war between OPEC and North American producers has kept oil prices in a narrow trading range near $53 a barrel in 2017.


Ten OPEC members have achieved 91% compliance toward supply quotas, but a few outliers are resisting the deal to curb production.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



